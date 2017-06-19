Police say a smothering mother committed not one, but four attempted murders — in a children’s hospital!

A mother is accused of trying to smother her 1-year-old boy with her hands and a pillow while at Levine Children’s Hospital, according to a police report.

Maggie Dixon, 32, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

The child was in the hospital for a respiratory condition, police sources said. Hospital staff were alerted to abnormalities in the victim’s vital signs and fluctuations in the boy’s breathing patterns, according to police.





Authorities said the hospital staff looked at video surveillance and saw Dixon attempting to suffocate the child. Police sources told Channel 9 that Dixon tried to smother the child four times within 15 minutes.

Dixon was removed from the room by hospital staff and was taken to be interviewed by police.

The 1-year-old remains at the hospital with other family members.

The Department of Social Services is assisting with the investigation.