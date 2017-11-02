Police say she went to her granddaughter’s school to distribute some payback with nudes

A Kentucky grandmother is accused of taking her love for her family a little too far and distributing nude pictures of her son’s ex-girlfriend. And, in a bizarre twist, she allegedly broke into her granddaughter’s school and tossed the photos on the floor of the girls restroom.

Police say that the incident occurred on Oct. 18 and that it was all caught on Pleasure Ridge High School’s surveillance video. Frances Joyce Bailey, 60, was arrested Monday and charged with criminal trespassing, harassment and distribution of obscene matter — the woman pictured in the photos previously dated Bailey’s son and has a daughter who attends the school, WAVE reports. She has placed a restraining order on Bailey’s son.





The grandmother got the photos off her son’s phone, and the images were found by underage female students, WDRB reports. Investigators say that Bailey quickly left the school and that the obscene material was taken to the principal. When school officials realized who the woman in the photos was, they immediately contacted her. She suspected Bailey of being behind the foul plot, police say.

Bailey’s granddaughter also attends the school, and when employees spoke to her, she insisted that she had nothing to do with the pictures. Upset that her granddaughter was being questioned by school officials, Bailey went to the institution to complain. That’s when the educators recognized the suspect from the surveillance video and nabbed her.