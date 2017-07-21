Police say this man killed his girlfriend’s dog for an absolutely absurd reason

A Florida man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend’s dog, Blue said he did so because it always sided with her in arguments, according to police.

Mike Lado, 26, is facing a charge of animal cruelty resulting in death after he stabbed the dog with a butcher knife. He had returned home after a night of drinking where he began arguing with his girlfriend. During the fight, Blue was sitting next to his owner, but slipped out of his collar and followed Lado into the kitchen afterward.

According to his owner, Blue did not approach Lado aggressively, but did bark and growl at him. Lado then reportedly reached for a large butcher knife and stabbed the boxer-Labrador mix two times.

Detectives who later inspected the home said they found a pool of blood in the kitchen and clues suggesting that Blue had run through the house trying to get away from Lado. When he could no longer run, police believe Blue fell to the ground at the end of the hallway where he bled out and died.

Lado was arrested on Wednesday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

