Police say three women weren’t lovin’ it when they attacked a McDonald’s employee over a broken ice cream machine

There are plenty of jokes about the McDonald’s ice cream machine being permanently broken, but three customers in Daytona Beach, Fla., took the news as an excuse to try to beat the crap out of an employee, according to a police report.

The three women in the group, which included two juveniles, began to argue with an employee after seeing another customer in possession of ice cream, reports Click Orlando.

The employee recalled that one of the juveniles threatened to hit her before the others went behind the counter and began to hit her and pull her hair. The victim, who was not injured in the attack, believed some of the women to be related to another restaurant employee.

The manager contacted 911 after the attack. A recording of the dispatch call was shared:

McDonald’s responded to the attack in a statement: “The safety of our customers and employees is one of our top priorities. As this is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries are being directed to the Daytona Beach Police Department.”