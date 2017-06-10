Police: two young kids died after being left in a hot car for 15 hours and their mom did it on purpose

RELATED: A Texas mom allegedly left her two kids in a 100-degree car to get her nails done at Walmart

Amanda Hawkins, 19, brought her two children to Peterson Regional Medical Center Wednesday, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office news release. The children, Brynn Hawkins, 1, and Addyson Overgard-Eddy, 2, were in grave condition.

vHawkins told hospital staff that she and her children had been at Flat Rock Lake and the children were smelling flowers when they collapsed. A 16-year-old boy, who was not identified in the police report, accompanied Hawkins to the hospital.



