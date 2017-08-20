Police video shows an intoxicated mom melting down in public while her 3-year-old kid was in the car

There’s been an update in the case of Brandy Lerma, the 31-year-old Florida woman accused of driving under the influence while her 3-year-old child was in the backseat of her car. Tow truck driver Juan Martinez said he saw Lerma’s car weaving in an out of traffic, nearly hitting four cars, and immediately called police.

“I was afraid she was going to kill someone,” he said in his witness statement to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office.





Police stopped the car and administered a field sobriety test. According to the sheriff’s office, Lerma registered blood alcohol contents of .200 and .187 in two breathalyzer tests. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Now, footage of the sobriety test has been released, and it looks even worse than one might have imagined. Lerma, who police say admitted to taking Percocet, a pain killer, Xanax, a sedative, and“two Fireball [a brand of whiskey] drinks” before driving that day, stumbles through the test, seeming barely able to stand.

The footage also shows officers removing the child from the back of the car, as police claim the 3-year-old was unrestrained.

After the 20-minute sobriety test, Lerma was put in the backseat of the squad car. The video appears to show her screaming, “I will kill you! I will kill you!”

Police say she already had multiple citations for passengers younger than 18 years old not wearing a seat belt.

Lerma was released on a $3000 bond, and she’s facing multiple charges, including DUI and child abuse.