Racy text on a teen boy’s phone prompts a horrifying confession from his girlfriend’s mom

A Texas mother is facing felony charges after confessing to having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend last week.

Police launched an investigation into 44-year-old Claudia Yaneth Lopez back in August when her victim’s mother discovered a suggestive text message she had sent him. The woman immediately notified police, who took the boy to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic review.

During a September interview, the boy, who was younger than 17 at the time of the alleged incident, told police he had sex with Lopez. A month later, Lopez admitted to her tryst with the teen.





Lopez was arrested last Thursday and was released from jail the next day after posting her $10,000 bond. She faces one felony charge of sexual assault of a child.

While public records show Lopez has no prior criminal history, she still faces up to twenty years in prison if found guilty of the second-degree felony.

