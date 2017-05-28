She thought she wouldn’t lose her kids by leaving them here during a Walmart run, but now child services is taking them

A woman locked her children in a car trunk Thursday while she shopped at Walmart, police said.

Tori Lee Castillo, 39, was arrested and charged with child abuse after police found her children, aged 2 and 5, locked in her car trunk, according to the Deseret News.

A witness called police after seeing Castillo put the children in the trunk. The children made noise and caused the vehicle to shake.





“Several good Samaritans observed this and came to the aid of the children,” Lt. Casey Warren, of the Riverdale police, told the Deseret News.

Police instructed the children to pull the safety latch to open the trunk. Child and Family Services were contacted and placed the children with a responsible party.