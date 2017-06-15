Sheriff’s deputies tried to carry out an eviction notice, but carried out a mummified body instead

Deputies serving an eviction notice at a New Mexico home in May made a grisly discovery.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies said a decaying odor led them to the body of a man in the walk-in closet of the master bedroom, KOAT reported.

RELATED: Police: man murdered his childhood friend with a screwdriver, then laid down next to his body with a bottle of bleach

The body was underneath blankets, and the head was propped by a pillow, deputies said. Air fresheners and containers of baking soda surrounded the body, deputies said.





The woman who lived at the home said her husband died in April of 2015 and she was having a hard time coping, deputies said.

Authorities took the woman to a mental health facility for an evaluation.

The man’s son, Thomas Huerta, told KOAT that the corpse was “mummified.”

He said he tried to visit his parents last year but no one answered the door.