Sick! Man at a Chick-fil-A urinal spots a baby girl and “something wrong” in a reflection

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 35-year-old wheelchair-bound Florida man was arrested and charged with numerous counts after a customer at a Chick-fil-A allegedly caught him raping a baby girl in the restaurant’s bathroom, police said.

RELATED: Chick-fil-A employee accused of videotaping customer in bathroom

The witness told police that he went to the restroom and while he was at the urinal, saw something questionable in a reflection on the wall tile, an Orlando police report said.





“(The witness) was not sure if the baby was bouncing or if they were having sex,” the report said. “(The witness) stated he flushed the toilet on purpose to let the man hear him in the bathroom. (The witness) stated, if he panics, then he must be doing something wrong.”

The witness told investigators that the man, later identified as David Michael Gray, panicked and tried to leave the bathroom.

When the witness confronted him and tried to keep him from leaving, Gray allegedly pulled out a stun gun and threatened to kill the man, the police report said.

In a statement, Gray’s employer, who was not identified, told investigators that he was a day-care worker at her home.

Another witness told officers that Gray comes into the restaurant at least twice a week with a woman and children, the police report said.

ARRESTED: David Gray, on charges of sexual battery, lewd lascivious battery of very small child. Bystander noticed wrongdoing & alerted OPD pic.twitter.com/aRLrC6eY6T — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 6, 2017

“She saw him take the baby into the bathroom, and on several occasions, he took other small babies into the bathroom with him,” the report said.

The Orlando Police Department did not say if investigators were planning to charge Gray with additional charges involving other alleged victims.

Gray was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child younger than 12, lewd or lascivious battery, lewd or lascivious molestation on a child younger than 12, lewd or lascivious conduct by a person older than 17, child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and exposure of sexual organs.

RELATED: Woman who filmed the “worst” sex crimes against kids in decades gets what she deserves

He was being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.