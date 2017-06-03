Six young girls “gifted” to a 52-year-old “prophet” had sex with him, but didn’t know how to wash their hair or brush their teeth

The testimony phase of self-proclaimed “prophet” Lee Kaplan, who was “gifted” six girls to be his wives, has come to an end after revelations of heart-wrenching details about the 52-year-old man and the girls that were in his care.

Kaplan is on trial for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting six sisters while they lived with him in his Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home during a five-year period before his arrest last year.

He routinely had sexual contact with the girls, something the girls’ mother, Savilla Stoltzfus, knew, but believed it was OK because it was part of the man’s dreams that were communications from God, she testified.





The trial started on Wednesday, at which time it was revealed that the girls’ parents agreed to give Kaplan at least one daughter. The mother described sexual contact between Kaplan and her daughters as possibly being “a good thing.”

A Bucks County Children and Youth supervisor, Stacy Roach, testified Friday that after Kaplan’s arrest, the girls were taken to the doctor for the first time in their lives, Philly.com reported.

Three of the girls were diagnosed with Lyme disease. Five of the girls had such bad dental issues that they needed to have a number of teeth pulled.

In April, according to Philly.com, Stoltzfus pleaded guilty, and her husband, Daniel, pleaded no contest, to child endangerment charges.

Kaplan declined to take the stand on Friday.

Philly.com reported that since going into foster care after Kaplan’s arrest, the daughters have enrolled in cyber school and have been given Social Security numbers and birth certificates.

Roach, the Bucks County supervisor, testified that the girls were so unkempt that they “had to be shown a video of how to wash long hair. It was obvious with the amount of dental work they needed that they probably didn’t brush their teeth.”

Authorities say that Kaplan fathered two children with one of the girls, who they allege had been “gifted” to him by her parents because he helped them financially.

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde told CBS Philly that Kaplan was married to the oldest daughter in the family’s eyes and the other children loved him.

Hyde told jurors that the family saw Kaplan had money and saw a better life for their daughters, according to CBS Philly. He said the couple made up the rape and molestation allegations when they realized they could be in legal trouble and might lose their children.