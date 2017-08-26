Smiling Pennsylvania mom of five chooses her fugitive boyfriend over the kids and gets owned

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania who were searching for a mother accused of abandoning her children to help her fugitive boyfriend have arrested both of them, KDKA reported.

Pitcairn police said Tiffany Jackson left her children, including a 9-month old, alone so she could help her boyfriend outrun the law.

Jackson’s children range in age from 9 months to 16 years old. Wednesday night, inside her Pitcairn home, her 16-year-old called a relative saying they were all alone. According to a copy of the warrant, Jackson texted her 16-year-old saying she wouldn’t be home and the teen “will have to take care of the family.”





The teen told police Jackson took her boyfriend to Philadelphia because he has warrants out for his arrest. Police said they have been to Jackson’s house looking for him several times. Investigators say it’s not the first time she’s left her kids to fend for themselves.

Jackson was charged in a similar incident in 2011 in Irwin, Westmoreland County. She was accused of leaving her then three kids alone for two days.

Her oldest, then just 9 years old, walked to a laundromat for help.

Raheem Harvey was wanted for simple assault and disorderly conduct.