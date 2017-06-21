Special ed teacher surrenders after she is accused of taking advantage of one of her students

A 31-year-old, married teacher in Connecticut surrendered herself to police this week after she was accused of sleeping with one of her students.

When first questioned by police, Laura Ramos denied having sex with the 18-year-old special needs student. After more allegations surfaced that she had an inappropriate relationship with the child, Ramos confessed.

Ramos admitted to police that she had sex with the student several times between December 2016 and April 2017.





“She is cloaked in the presumption of innocence, and we look forward to obtaining all the investigative reports so that we can offer the appropriate defense,” Edward Gavin said.

Ramos is due in court on June 28.