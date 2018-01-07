Menu
A 26-year-old boys junior varsity basketball coach at high school in Gooding, Idaho faces serious charges of felony sexual battery of a child aged 16 to 17 after allegations of a sexually inappropriate relationship with a male student were forwarded to police.


Ann Kuroki was taken into custody on Friday, just two days after an investigation into a sexual relationship with a student began off of a tip, KMTV reported.

Gooding Police Department

It’s not clear who tipped off police to the alleged illicit relationship.

While the investigation began Wednesday, Kuroki lost her job on Thursday and was arrested Friday. Kuroki is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

The arrest comes mere months after Kuroki was hired as a boys junior varsity coach. KMTV reported that a school board agenda from October discussed Kuroki’s role as a coach.

As the Daily Mail noted, Kuroki’s LinkedIn profile reveals that she graduated from Southern Virginia University (SVU) in 2015 and was the captain of the women’s varsity basketball team.

SVU states on its website that the “defining feature of [its] educational model is a commitment to the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Kuroki could face serious time if convicted.

