The lengths she went to fool a friend into thinking she wasn’t sexually assaulted are despicable

A Colorado State University student was arrested after it came to light that, in the face of sexual assault accusations by a friend, she attempted to convince that friend and another through fake social media accounts that she’d done nothing wrong.

Twenty-year-old Jalen Perez has admitted, police say, to creating at least three social media accounts through which she pretended to be men in an apparent attempt to convince a victim of sexual assault that no such thing had happened.





KDVR reports that Perez faces charges of sexual assault and stalking for manipulating two female friends through fake social media accounts.

The two women said that after some time texting with people they thought were men they began to suspect that Perez was actually the person they were communicating with.

The details are available for reading at length online.

Consider this excerpt:

In it, police learn that one of Perez’s alleged targets woke up to an assault after a night of drinking and how she was confused and conflicted about to proceed because of what she was hearing from these “men” who claimed Perez did nothing wrong.

Not only was the scheme uncovered because the men didn’t exist and would never meet with them in person, one of the women noticed that songs she recommended to the “men” were played on a Spotify account shortly after by Perez.

Also, the names of the supposed men were not registered is the university directory, although one of them claimed to be in a frat.

During questioning, Perez claimed that the alleged assault was just a “weird kiss.” She admitted to creating the fake accounts but said she wanted to know what the two women thought about her.

What’s more, although these details weren’t fleshed out, Perez was reportedly involved in a separate so-called “catfishing” incident.