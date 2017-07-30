The man who plotted the rape of a real estate agent at a property had a type he was looking for

A Pennsylvania man from Bucks County who pleaded guilty to an attempted rape charge in 2013 and was sentenced 10 to 20 years in prison, we now know, not only planned and “wanted this [his] whole life,” but also specifically targeted someone who looked like Paris Hilton.

Frank Yeager, 33, sought out rape victims as “full time work” and wrote in a note, “I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize.” He compiled in a list more than 200 names, addresses and personal information about targets.





In a diary entry, WCMH reported, Yeager expressed that he wanted his victim to look like Paris Hilton. The diary showed that he was fixated on raping real estate agents.

To get a sense of how bad it was, Yeager’s Facebook page is still up and available for viewing. The feed is littered with links to female real estate agent profiles, posts about how drunk he is and incoherent rants.

Judge H. Geoffrey Moulton Jr. upheld Yeager’s sentence because of this and portrayed him as a full-blown psychopath who was obsessed with rape, Penn Live reported.

Yeager had plotted for five months to rape a real estate agent by luring her to a property, and even waited in the home for her with the lights off.

The woman was suspicious when Yeager came to her office, and she declined to show him the house. Instead, she told him to look at it for himself. Yeager shut off the lights and waited. When the woman didn’t show, he went back to her office and made up a story that there was a water leak, but the agent didn’t buy it.

A male co-worker of hers, in the nick of time, walked into the office, and Yeager left. An investigation into the incident soon followed after a description of Yeager was sent to other real estate offices and many responded he had been showing up all over.

Plans of rape, other killings and suicide were uncovered, as well as a “rape kit,” including scissors, knives, binoculars, a ski mask, gloves, rope two handguns, chain and duct tape.

According to Lehigh Valley Live, Yeager wrote in an entry that day, “I have been planning and wanted this my whole life […] the help I need is too great, and I would rather die.

“I know it’s wrong, but I cannot fight the urges, go into and open house in some new development […] and know (sic) one will hear her scream,” he also wrote.

The news outlet detailed in a previous report that Yeager admitted “[t]his is a reality [he] created [himself]” and that he has “no excuses.”

“I deeply regret my effect on my victim and others. I want a better life […] and require help to make a change,” he said.

Yeager’s parents previously defended him, saying mental issues and multiple face surgeries led to bullying as a child.

“He has never hurt anyone,” said his mother Angelina Yeager. “He wanted what everybody else wanted: a wife and a home.”