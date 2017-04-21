The search is on for a 29-year-old accused of raping a teenager

Union County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 29-year-old man who is accused of raping a teenage acquaintance and assaulting the victim’s mother.

Deputies said Luis Alberto Cruz-Rojas had allegedly assaulted the victim on more than one occasion earlier this year.

When Cruz-Rojas found out about deputies investigating him, he assaulted the victim’s mother and fled, deputies said.

Deputies do not know where Cruz-Rojas is but believe he left the area in a late-1990s to early 2000s model Ford Explorer.





Deputies said he most recently lived in the Indian Trail area and previously had an address in the 1500 block of Walkup Avenue in Monroe.

He will be charged with two counts of second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Anyone with information about where Cruz-Rojas might be can call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.