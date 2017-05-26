This California woman’s lawsuit against Jelly Belly is everything that’s wrong with abusing the justice system

There’s something a little ridiculous about Jessica Gomez’s lawsuit against Jelly Belly Candy.

The San Bernardino woman filed a lawsuit accusing the candy company for committing fraud and purposeful misrepresentation, reports CBS Philly.

Why? Because the candy company did not use the word “sugar” on their labels.

Gomez’s suit goes on to argue that “evaporated cane juice” was a misleading classification.





And as for Jelly Belly Candy, the company has since called the suit “nonsense.” The company also pointed out that the nutrition label on the package has a spot for sugar content in the product.