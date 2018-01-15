A husband and wife have been sentenced to a combined 245 years behind bars as a result of the heinous child molestation case in Hamilton County, Indiana.





Jayson and Linda Colbert will be going away for a long time. Fox 59 reported that Jayson Colbert was sentenced to 103 years, with 75 years to be served in the Department of Correction, five years of work release and 15 years of supervised probation.

Lisa Colbert was sentenced to 142 years in the Department of Correction. She was found guilty by a jury on 16 counts, including child molestation, incest and performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. The victims were between the ages of 3 and 8 years old.

Her husband molested and raped minors several times between 1997 and 2010, according to investigators. Prosecutors said Lisa Colbert knew about her husband’s abuse but did not stop it.

One time, court documents say, she walked in on Jayson Colbert raping one of the young victims, but rather than stop it or alert authorities, she only “glared at Jayson, and then left, slamming the door.”

One of the children was threatened with death by Jayson Colbert if they said anything about the abuse, the prosecutor said.

“If he said something Jayson would shoot his siblings … and that it would be his fault,” the child was told, according to court documents.

The couple was arrested in Madison County in 2016. The abuse happened in Hamilton County, where Lisa Colbert’s trial took place and Jayson Colbert accepted his plea deal.

The couple’s neighbors said they had no inkling of the horrors that went on in the Colbert house until police asked them questions while investigating, according to Fox 59.

One neighbor named Kasey told reporters that the revelation was chilling. She was a single parent to two children, and Jayson Colbert would occasionally offer to look after her 4-year-old son.

“It’s just scary because he had a dog that attracted my son, and he was always trying to be around and talk to him,” Kasey told Fox 59.