This is what we’ve come to: 23-year-old Florida woman stabs man over Facebook posts

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Moments after a 23-year-old Florida woman stabbed a man during an argument Thursday, her alleged victim drove himself to a hospital with a knife still lodged his back, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested Johnni Murphy of Fort Pierce on one count of aggravated battery, alleging that she stabbed a man during an argument over social media postings and missing medication.

He was treated and released, according to a sheriff’s report.

The man told deputies he argued with Murphy over Facebook postings and because he believed she had hidden his medication. The man found the medication in the bedroom and was retrieving it when Murphy stabbed him in the lower middle part of his back, the sheriff’s office said.

While being questioned, Murphy confirmed details about the argument, the report said. The report does not indicate whether she discussed the stabbing.