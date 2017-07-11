This jerk had the worst reason to assault a local superhero, who is deaf and autistic

A man known as the “Minneola superhero” patrols the streets of Lake County, Fla. by waving at the passing cars.

Even though the “Minneola superhero” is always smiling, 26-year-old Tyler McCorvey assaulted the deaf 19-year-old, who also has autism, reports WESH2. McCorvey was said to have punched him in the chest and hit his head into a vehicle until a witness stepped in.

McCorvey later told authorities that he wanted to challenge Superman to a fight. He maintained that he only challenged the “Minneola superhero” to fight and did not hit him.





He was charged with “two counts of battery and aggravated abuse of a disabled adult.”

And as for the “Minneola superhero,” he returned back to his post to wave at the passing cars.