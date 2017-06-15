This man’s Facebook messages revealed the disturbing plans he had for a baby before it was too late

An Oklahoma man has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to sexually abuse a newborn baby.

According to officials, Daniel Thomas Deffner, 39, traded child pornography and took part in a discussion involving the exploitation of a child via social media. Police say they found Facebook messages between Deffner and a pregnant woman, in which the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the woman’s unborn baby.

Deffner reportedly described in lengthy detail the sexual acts he wanted to perform on the baby as soon as it was born. The mother allegedly agreed to allow him to carry out his desires and even expressed an interest in participating herself.





“This is one of, if not the sickest thing I’ve ever heard of, and I can’t describe the evil and deranged details of what they were planning to do to this innocent and defenseless baby,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said.

In their investigation, authorities found that Deffner had also coaxed an 11-year-old girl into sending him nude photos of herself and had planned a time to meet up with her later this year. They found seven images of the girl, along with other child pornography, at his home.

“It sickens me to no end that an 11-year-old girl spent any amount of time alone with such a sick and demented individual as Deffner,” West said. “I pray that baby wasn’t scarred for life.”

Deffner was arrested last week on a complaint of procuring a minor in child pornography, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, but he has not been charged, as authorities are looking for more possible victims. The other children of the pregnant woman he conspired with have been placed into protective custody.

