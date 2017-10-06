A prison officer walked in on her with an inmate and there was no place to hide, police say

The New York prison where a lovesick supervisor helped two murderers escape, is now dealing with a new employee crisis: A female prison worker was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

According to the New York Post, Denise Prell, a civilian worker at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, faces charges of sexual abuse, promoting prison contraband and misconduct after a multi-agency investigation. Her downfall came when a corrections officer saw her with an inmate.





Prell, 38, unsuccessfully tried to hide the relationship.

“This case illustrates the cultural shift that has occurred at the Clinton Correctional Facility due in large measure to the changes in policy, procedures and training programs implemented following the Inspector General’s report,” Department of Corrections and Community Supervision spokesman Thomas Mailey said.

Prell could face more charges as New York State Police say the investigation is ongoing. She is being held in Clinton County Jail and is due back in court on Oct. 18.

In 2015, former Clinton Correctional prison seamstress Joyce “Tillie” Mitchell pleaded guilty to helping two convicted murderers escape. Mitchell is serving up to seven years behind bars at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility. She was denied parole first in February and again last month.

The notorious prison break was turned into a 90-minute TV movie which premiered on Lifetime in April.