A man in Central Florida, upset over a breakup, allegedly sent graphic photographs of a woman he met on an online dating site to her boss, police said.





Giuseppe Garibaldi, 30, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexually cyber harassing a person, extortion and cyber-stalking, WKMG reports.

Police said Garibaldi took photographs of the woman while the pair were engaged in sexual activity without her knowledge.

According to the arrest report, Garibaldi and the woman had a “casual, friends-with-benefits relationship” that started in November, WKMG reports.

When the woman informed Garibaldi that she no longer wanted to see him in late December, he allegedly responded by keying the victim’s car, blackmailing her with the photographs he took and coming to her house if she refused to let him in.

Authorities say Garibaldi then sent a message to the Facebook page of the preschool where the woman works that contained the graphic photographs, which was received by her boss.