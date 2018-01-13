NORTH PALM BEACH — For the second time in three months, a toddler overdosed on pills reportedly left out by a North Palm Beach-area woman, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office records state.





RELATED: Indiana mom who became the face of heroin addiction says one photo made all the difference

Jeanette Homan, 43, was arrested Thursday on multiple child-neglect and perjury charges after telling authorities the 19-month-old had possibly ingested two narcotic pain-reliever pills earlier that day. Her story changed from saying someone had spilled the pills to claiming she may have dropped one or two.

Records indicate Homan called 911 on Thursday to report a dispute between her and a person she initially said threw the buprenorphine bottle. She mentioned to the dispatcher that rescue crews might want to bring an ambulance because the child seemed to be overdosing. The relationship between Homan and the child is redacted from the report.

Crews used multiple Narcan doses to revive the toddler, who was first taken to Jupiter Medical Center, then to St. Mary’s Medical Center’s neonatal-intensive care unit in West Beach Beach, records state.

When authorities searched the woman’s North Palm Beach-area home, they found an open medicine bottle and pills scattered across a dresser where the child could reach them.

Jupiter Medical’s staff told sheriff’s deputies the child also had overdosed in October after reportedly ingesting two 1-milligram clonazepam pills. The sedative is used to treat seizures and panic disorders.

That time Homan told the hospital staff she had dropped the pills in the middle of the night. The toddler swallowed the pills at about 8 a.m. but wasn’t taken to a hospital until about 11 a.m. after Homan noticed the child couldn’t walk.

Homan was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of a $51,000 bond.

RELATED: Dad shares heartbreaking story of his daughter’s heroin overdose

The Florida Department of Children and Families appears to be investigating the case as well, according to sheriff’s records.