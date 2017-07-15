Two 14-year-old girls walking on the side of the road are now dead because she just couldn’t wait to send that text

If you need any more convincing that you shouldn’t text and drive, look no further.

A 24-year-old Ohio woman who couldn’t wait to send that text on May 28, hit three teens who were walking along the side of the road, killing two 14-year-old girls.

Natasha Boggs faces serious charges of voluntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving while texting for the deaths of Taylor Galloway and Amber Thoma.





Boggs was also charged with tampering as police found “there were things done on her cell phone after the accident,” CantonRep.com reported.

A vigil was held for them at school, and 200 people attended.

She was jailed Friday.

Boggs also hit the 15-year-old boy who was walking with the girls and seriously injured him. A fourth boy escaped unharmed.

Authorities say the teens were walking on the right side of the road around 4:45 p.m. when Boggs’ car drifted over the white “fog line” and struck them.

The mourning community has started GoFundMe campaigns for both Thoma and Galloway.

Laura Lynann McBride, a childhood friend of Thoma’s mother, started one of the campaigns and wrote the following there:

A life not yet lived. A cliche line, I know but what else can fit under the circumstances of a 14 year old girl whose life was taken before it even really began. My childhood friend, Jenna Kleibscheidel’s daugher, Amber Thoma was one of the victims in yesterday’s car accident on Main Street in Coventry Township. How can I begin to tell you all the bright light that Amber brought into this world. Full of life and loved by so many. Anyone who got a chance to know Amber couldn’t help but to fall in love with her. She had an infectious smile and laugh that could carry though a house. She was such a beautiful young lady growing into her place in life. Amber had so many friends who loved her and I know they will miss her dearly. Amber’s family will sorely miss her. Our hearts are all heavy grieving the loss of our beautiful brown-eyed-girl. I’m asking on behalf of the family for donations to help with burial costs. No parent expects they will have to lay their child to rest. On behalf of the family they thank you for all of the love and support. All funds will go straight to the Kleibscheidel family.

Chloe Thoma, Amber Thoma’s cousin, started the other GoFundMe for Taylor Galloway, writing, “I feel like Taylor’s family would love help and support from others.”

“My cousin was also involved in the accident and passed, but they don’t want a campaign and it publicized, and that’s understandable. We would want to help at least one family we have a strong community,” she said.

Boggs’ first day in court has not yet been determined.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.