A Minnesota woman is behind bars after she allegedly kicked out her Uber driver’s windshield, broke his cellphone and commanded her dog to “kill” a responding police officer in a drunken rampage.





An Uber driver called police on Saturday night to report Mary Kathryn Boettcher, 36, for kicking out his windshield and breaking his cellphone before she headed into her home. The woman was reportedly very intoxicated at the time and got “freaked out” when the Uber began approaching her house, according to a witness inside the vehicle.

When a police officer responded to the home, Boettcher allegedly answered the door but refused to come outside to speak with police. The officer then stuck his foot in between the door and the door frame in order to stop her from closing it on him, but the woman quickly ordered her dog, which reportedly weighs between 25 and 30 pounds, to “kill” the man several times. As the officer attempted to pull Boettcher outside of the house, the dog attacked his legs. He then slipped and caused the pair to go tumbling into the front yard, all while the dog continued to attack the officer.

Fortunately, another officer was finally able to restrain the animal while yet another put Boettcher in handcuffs — but not before the officer who was attacked suffered five wounds to his leg.

Boettcher has since been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and first-degree damage to property. As of Thursday morning, she remained behind bars. If convicted of the charges, she faces years in prison and more than $10,000 in fines.

