Utah parents busted for smoking up their son with weed as a reward for good grades in school, police say

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A man and woman in Utah have been arrested for allowing their 14-year-old son to smoke marijuana, police said.

RELATED: Two more parents are behind bars after their toddler passed out from what police believe was a heroin overdose

The couple was arrested Tuesday. Edwin Lee Steward and Valerie Steward, both 37, were charged with delinquency of a minor and drug charges, and are both under investigation for felony child endangerment, according to KSL.

Valerie Steward was previously convicted on drug charges in 2015.





Police say parents of a 14-year-old son who allowed the boy to smoke marijuana have been arrested at their home https://t.co/P59QmRP3kW — KSL (@KSLcom) April 21, 2017

The Stewards said they allowed their son to smoke “a joint or two at night” if he attended school and made good grades, according to police.

The parents also said that they think marijuana helped their son focus better in class.

RELATED: A gifted 11-year-old student was suspended over a marijuana leaf, but there was one major problem

Law enforcement had been investigating the Stewards for drug activity for months, according to KSL.

A raid of the Steward home was conducted Tuesday, and marijuana, paraphernalia and weapons were found, according to authorities.

Police found about two ounces of marijuana in the home.