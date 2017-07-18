Walmart is apologizing and investigating after a vendor’s listing on their website used a racial slur

Walmart is apologizing after one of its third-party vendors used a slur while advertising a product on the website.

The vendor used “n****r brown” as the product’s color description.

Users shared screenshots to show that the listing was legitimate and to question the conglomerate.

cached version of Walmart's page for the product shows it is in fact very real pic.twitter.com/HJqt0aBFGq — Zachary Sire (@ZacharySire) July 17, 2017

I answered my own question. It's legit. pic.twitter.com/y4UFPfJA6D — Janice (@YEGlifer) July 17, 2017

Walmart replied to one of the inquiries, saying that the item description was “a clear violation” of their policy:

We agree this is appalling. pic.twitter.com/ZpB4t9ceas — Walmart (@Walmart) July 17, 2017

The item has since been removed, and the company is investigating the actions.

Chizo Onuh, the London-based owner of Jagazi Naturals, whose company was advertised alongside the item, said in an interview that the vendor used pictures of her product without her permission.

“Considering the fact that I’m a black woman from Nigeria, what really pains me is that I get these emails from other black people who are in pain because of that word,”