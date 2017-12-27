An Arizona father who couldn’t deal with his 6-month-old son’s crying anymore allegedly abused the child in such an extreme way that he will never cry again.





RELATED: Georgia baby suffocated because mom didn’t follow directions

Officers were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road earlier this week in response to a child who was not breathing.

According to a police report, the child’s father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, told investigators he pulled the infant’s legs over his head and bent his body in half in an attempt to stop the crying. He said he didn’t release the pressure until the boy went limp.

Doctors at Phoenix Children’s Hospital reported to police that the infant had critical injuries to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond.

RELATED: Woman arrested for beating a boy who cursed in front of her son

ABC15 reported that Resendiz also told police he bit the child twice. The child died over the weekend.

Resendiz had a court date scheduled for today, December 27.

It’s not clear at this time if charges will be upgraded to murder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.