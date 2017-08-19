When a mom and daughter’s unlicensed massage parlor got a little too hands on, someone tipped off the cops

A Florida mom and daughter who were running an unlicensed massage parlor out of their home promising God’s “healing energy” and “a whole new level of ecstasy” have been arrested for getting a little too hands on.

Anne Dodge, 55, and her daughter Jennifer Dodge, 30, of Sarasota, were arrested after police received an anonymous tip that prostitution was taking place.

Police executed a search warrant Wednesday and arrested the mother without incident. The next day, Jennifer Dodge was arrested.





One neighbor told WFTS that he noticed “several cars coming and going from the house on a daily basis,” clueing him in to what might have been going on.

The duo used BackPage.com to advertise services. Anne Dodge claimed that she was a licensed massage therapist, but that was not the case.

In one ad, Dodge described herself as a “beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy.”

Her daughter, who has three prior prostitution convictions, also posted ads on the site.

The mother faces a felony charge of unlicensed practice of a health care profession and other related misdemeanors, while the daughter has been hit with another felony prostitution charge.

According to the New York Post, police investigated the illicit massage parlor from June to August. On one occasion, Anne Dodge massaged an undercover cop for money while not having a license. Jennifer Dodge then offered the cop a sexual favor for additional cash.

Anne Dodge was released the same day of her arrest on a $4,000 bond, and Jennifer Dodge has posted $1,500 bail.