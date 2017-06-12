With a name like “Trigger,” you’d think this guy would be better with a gun

A Florida felon walked into a dollar store, accidentally shot himself and got arrested, deputies said.

Jason Trigger, 35, was in a Pasco County Dollar General store when a handgun reportedly fell from his pants and a bullet went into his ankle, according to WFTS.

#Florida felon with name "Trigger" accidentally shoots self at Dollar General store; arrested for possession of gunhttps://t.co/KL8LHFfkvC pic.twitter.com/zsV3N0sE8h — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) June 12, 2017

Trigger, who has several previous felony convictions, went to a local hospital where deputies found and arrested him, WFTS reported.



Trigger was charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.