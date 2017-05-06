Woman comes home to find a complete stranger passed out in her bed and, wow, did he have a lot of drugs

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — A woman in Kentucky told police that she returned home Wednesday afternoon to find her back door open and a strange man asleep in her bed, surrounded by drugs and large wads of cash.

Police were called to the scene and awakened the man, who was identified as Kevin Malone, 31. Police said they found several plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, 23 gabapentin tablets, a set of digital scales, a loaded handgun and over $4,000 in cash that they linked to Malone.





Here’s what police said:

On Wednesday May 3, 2017 at approximately 2:00 pm Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith and Deputies Sam Mullins and Carl Bolton responded to a complaint at a residence on KY 229 in Bailey Switch. The female caller stated she had returned home finding her back door open and an unknown male passed out in her bed. When Deputy Mullins arrived, he observed the male still asleep in the bed. Deputy Mullins was able to wake the man up and identify him as Kevin Malone. While conducting an investigation into the complaint, Sheriff Smith, i Mullins and Deputy Carl Bolton located several plastic baggies containing suspected marijuana, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, 23 Gabapentin tablets, a set of digital scales and over $4000.00 in cash. A loaded handgun was also recovered from a vehicle parked at the residence belonging to Kevin Malone. Kevin Malone stated he knew the son of the woman who lived there. There was no one else present at the residence with Kevin Malone. Kevin Malone age 31 of London, KY was arrested and charged with Burglary-2nd Degree, Trafficking in Controlled Substance-1st Degree and Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree. Due to being a convicted felon, Kevin Malone was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Persistent Felony Offender-2nd Degree. Kevin Malone was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Malone told police that he knew the son of the woman who lived in the home. There was no one else in the home, according to police.

Malone was arrested and charged with burglary and trafficking of controlled substances, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Because Malone is a convicted felon, he faces additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.