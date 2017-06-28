You ARE the father: grown woman had sex with an 11-year-old boy, and he became a dad — now she’s going away

A 25-year-old Florida woman has been arrested for sexual battery after an investigation into her highly illegal sex tryst with a minor three years ago, who was a 11 at the time, came to a close.

Marissa Mowry gave birth to a child in October of 2014, and the father was an 11-year-old boy.

She was 22 years old at the time.

The woman, WFTS reported, was taken into custody in Hillsborough County, where she and the minor had sex at a home in Jan. 2014. Although that resulted in pregnancy and the birth of a child, now 3, it is alleged that Mowry continued to carry on a sexual relationship with the boy, having multiple sex encounters over the ensuing three years.





The now-teen involved was as young as 11 and as old as 14 when the alleged crimes occurred. Their 3-year-old child has been taken into state custody and transferred to the care of a responsible adult.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant for Mowry’s arrest on Tuesday.

She has been charged with sexual battery.

A cursory glance at Florida’s sexual battery law shows that Mowry could face 30 years to life because the victim was under the age of 12 in January of 2014.