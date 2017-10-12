When officers came to arrest him, a child abuse suspect decided he wasn’t coming out

When two Dallas warrant officers attempted to serve a felony warrant Tuesday night at an apartment complex, a child abuse suspect killed himself after a standoff that lasted several hours.

Daryl Elliott, 56, barricaded himself inside his northeast Dallas apartment, according to Melinda Urbina, a law enforcement spokesperson, the Dallas Morning News reported. Officers tried to negotiate with Elliott, but he was uncooperative and refused to surrender.

Hours after officers first arrived, a sudden gunshot was heard from inside the apartment. When officers entered the apartment, they found Elliott dead on the floor from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police did not fire their weapons during the incident, Urbina said.