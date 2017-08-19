When the members of the White House arts committee quit, they left a hidden message in their resignation letter

The entire membership of The President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities resigned Friday, and when they did, they left a hidden message in their resignation letter.
The first letter of each paragraph in the resignation letter, when put together, spelled out the word “RESIST,” which has been a motto for those who oppose President Donald Trump and his administration.
Kal Penn, one of the members of the committee who resigned, posted the letter online, writing in the caption, “Dear
@realDonaldTrump, attached is our letter of resignation from the President’s Committee on the Arts & the Humanities @PCAH_gov.”
The first words of each paragraph are “Reproach,” “Elevating,” “Speaking,” “Ignoring,” “Supremacy” and “Thank.”
People on social media quickly noticed the acrostic and started posting their reactions.
Sixteen members of the committee quit en masse Friday. The rest of the committee, which is made of members from Broadway, Hollywood and other areas of the arts and entertainment community, quit in November.
“The administration’s refusal to quickly and unequivocally condemn the cancer of hatred only further emboldens those who wish America ill,” the letter read. “We cannot stand idly by, the way that your West Wing advisers have, without speaking out against your words and actions.”