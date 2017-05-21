When the mic cut out during the national anthem, the fans took over and belted their hearts out

Before a Major League Soccer (MLS) match between Atlanta United FC and the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night in Georgia, there was an issue with the microphone for the person scheduled to sing the national anthem.

But the fans packing Bobby Dodd Stadium to the gills knew just what to do.

The malfunctioning mic turned out to be a blessing in disguise, because the fan rendition was simply awesome.

Hear it for yourself:





Mic wasn't working. But it turned into the best national anthem ever. Well done fans. 🇺🇸 #ATLUTD #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/YB1rsix1Ro — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) May 20, 2017

So while we definitely feel a little bad for the guy who was supposed to showcase his pipes last night, you can’t argue with the results here.

