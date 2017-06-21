When you’re holding hostages at gunpoint, you shouldn’t take them shopping at Target
A North Carolina man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped a family at gunpoint and forced them to take him shopping.

Durham police say that on Tuesday, 29-year-old Rollin Anthony Owens Jr. knocked on the door of a house in the West End neighborhood asking for money. A resident gave Rollins money, but police say he then used a gun to force the residents — a man, woman and two children — out of the house and into their vehicle.

Owens allegedly made the driver take him to a convenience store, then a Target, where a victim managed to ask an employee for help.

Owens is charged in connection with three other robbery cases, two of which involved kidnapping.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

WSOCTV
