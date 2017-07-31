White House: Anthony Scaramucci out

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci is out of his position as Communications Director, according to White House sources to the New York Times and The Daily Beast.

RELATED: President Trump shakes up the White House, announces the exit of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus

The exit happened hours after President Donald Trump tweeted there was “No WH chaos” and days after Trump appointed General Michael Kelly as his new Chief of Staff, replacing former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Highest Stock Market EVER, best economic numbers in years, unemployment lowest in 17 years, wages raising, border secure, S.C.: No WH chaos! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

A statement from the Press Secretary says Scaramucci left in order to “give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team.”





JUST IN: Press Sec.: “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team” pic.twitter.com/zb3SjXdtnI — ABC News (@ABC) July 31, 2017

It’s not yet clear whether Scaramucci resigned or was fired from the position he accepted eleven days ago. The Wall Street Journal reports that Scaramucci will accept a position at the Export-Import Bank.

New Yorker writer Ryan Lizza reported that Scaramucci contacted him less than one week after assuming his office in a profanity-laced call that saw Scaramucci demand Lizza’s White House sources, threaten to “fire everyone” and call then-White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus “a f***ing paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac” who had “c*ckblocked” him.