White House says Trump will donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump will pledge $1 million of his own money towards Hurricane Harvey relief.

He did not specify how or when. In fact, Sanders told members of the media that he would be soliciting recommendations on which groups should receive the funds, according to WSMV.

“He actually asked that I check with the folks in this room since you are very good at research and have been doing a lot of reporting into the groups and organizations that are best and most effective in helping and providing aid, and he’d like some suggestions from the folks here and I’d be happy to take those,” she said.





The news came as Sanders announced Trump’s plans to return to Texas and Louisiana to see more storm-damaged locations, though she said specific locations had not been finalized.

It remains to be seen whether Trump’s donation will take effect immediately. During last year’s campaign, President Donald Trump claimed to have raised $6 million for veterans groups in January 2016, but only after six months and a Washington Post investigation did the checks arrive in charities’ mailboxes, according to the Associated Press.