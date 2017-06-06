White House sources say Trump “does not plan to put down Twitter” as Comey testifies

As fired FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump will be watching — and tweeting.

I'm told by two WH sources that Pres. Trump does not plan to put down Twitter on Thursday. May live tweet if he feels the need to respond. — Robert Costa (@costareports) June 6, 2017

Costa reiterated this in an interview on MSNBC, saying, “The president himself wants to be the messenger, his own warrior, his own lawyer, his own spokesman […] The president is expected to be tweeting on Thursday in response to Comey, not to stay quiet during the testimony, because he himself wants to be driving the process.”

The Washington Examiner’s Tim Carney added that the president’s constant posting made it difficult to move forward on any appreciable policy gains for conservatives. He told MSNBC, “Where we share your goals, Mr. President, you’re undermining our ability to accomplish it […] We’re on your side. Stop tweeting.”





Ahead of this hearing, White House surrogate Kellyanne Conway went on the attack on “The Today Show,” claiming that “integrity and morale were down” under Comey at the FBI.

If he follows through, this would be the second time the president has tweeted while Comey testifies. He also Tweeted during Comey’s testimony in front of the House Intelligence Committee in March. That led to House members asking Comey to fact-check the president’s tweets as he posted them.

Trump has stated, unequivocally, that he will never log off and that the “FAKE MSM” is working hard to keep him from getting out “the honest and unfiltered message.”

The FAKE MSM is working so hard trying to get me not to use Social Media. They hate that I can get the honest and unfiltered message out. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

President Trump only has one item on his official schedule that day: a lunch with the Faith and Freedom Coalition that runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Comey’s public testimony is scheduled for 10:00am Thursday. It will be his first public appearance since being fired.