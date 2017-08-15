White nationalists won’t be gathering at Texas A&M on Sept. 11

By Ralph K.M. Haurwitz, American-Statesman Staff

A white nationalist rally planned for the Texas A&M University campus Sept. 11 has been canceled by A&M System Chancellor John Sharp out of safety concerns, a member of the state House said Monday.

Rep. John Raney (R-College Station) said university officials cited online hate messages, including those sent by some people saying they would bring weapons to the day-long rally planned for Rudder Plaza in the heart of the College Station campus.

A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin confirmed the cancellation.

RELATED: Protesters in North Carolina destroy a Confederate statue in another response to the Charlottesville violence





Concern about the A&M rally spiked after protests in Charlottesville, Va., turned deadly. The protesters were upset about plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Counter-protesters clashed with the white nationalists, and a woman was killed and numerous others injured when a suspect allegedly drove his car into a group of counter-protesters.

Two state troopers died when a helicopter monitoring the events crashed just outside of town.

Some members of the Texas Legislature from both parties had called on A&M officials to cancel the Sept. 11 event, which was organized by white nationalist Preston Wiginton and dubbed “White Lives Matter.” Wiginton had intended for white nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at the rally.

Spencer appeared at A&M in December, drawing hundreds of counter-protesters and prompting A&M to host a concurrent event to celebrate diversity.