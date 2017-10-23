Widow of Sgt. La David Johnson says viral Facebook post in her name is fake

Fake news — that’s what the widow of fallen American soldier Sgt. La David T. Johnson is calling a Facebook post that was published in her name criticizing U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, reports the Miami Herald.

Myeshia Johnson made her first public appearance Monday morning on “Good Morning America.” Her husband, 25-year-old serviceman La David Johnson, was killed in an ambush in Niger. His death drew national attention after a condolence call from President Donald Trump to the grieving family sparked controversy last week.

Wilson was in the car with Myeshia Johnson during Trump’s call and said the call was put on speakerphone. Wilson said Trump told the soldier’s wife that “he knew what he signed up for … but when it happens it hurts anyway.”





Trump responded by saying Wilson “totally fabricated what [he] said.”

As for the fake Facebook post, it was easily debunked by its timestamp.

“I want to set the record straight. I’m getting sick and tired of this so called politician using my husband as a political platform,” the post read. The timestamp on the post says 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, but Trump made the phone call to the family at 4:45 p.m. that day. Whoever made the post seems to have mixed up the timeline of events.

Michael Del Moro, a segment producer for “Good Morning America,” confirmed on Twitter that Myeshia Johnson did not write the post.

About 1,200 mourners attended the funeral for Sgt. Johnson. During the service, six of his fellow soldiers folded the American flag which was draped on his casket. They presented, along with two other folded flags, it to Myeshia Johnson and the couple’s two children.

“I want the world to know how great of a soldier my husband was and a loving and caring father and husband he was to our family,” Myeshia Johnson told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos.