With a train only a minute away, a woman frighteningly collapsed and fell on the tracks

An 18-year-old woman’s frightening collapse onto subway train tracks Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts, was caught on camera, and she credits both the Good Samaritans who jumped down to save her with a train only a minute away from arriving and the man upstairs.

Anija Lender was struggling with the heat and had just had some water that her friend gave her when she suddenly blacked out and tumbled off of a platform and onto the train tracks.





You can see her twitching on the ground.

The next thing she remembered were the people who jumped from the crowded platform rushing to save her, even as a train approached. She was also mere inches away from the electric third rail.

“All of a sudden it got so hot. My best friend had water, and I took some, and for a second I felt better. I don’t know, I guess I fainted,” she told CBS Boston. “When they asked me, I didn’t know if it was okay to move. Then they said the train is coming and I said ‘move me, move me.’”

Lender says she’s thankful not just for her rescuers but for God having her back.

“I’m so glad people came and helped me. I know if that was me, I would have been scared to jump on the tracks knowing the train was so close,” she said. I believe in God, I feel like God really had my back. He was right there with me.”

Lender is on crutches because she sprained her ankle. She also had a cut above her eye that required six stitches.

But when you consider what could have been, it should come as no surprise that Lender has a new lease on life.