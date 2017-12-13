Christmas is less than two weeks away, and millions of Americans are heading to the store to stock up for the holiday. While this time of year can put significant strain on some family budgets, the solution is never to steal.

The woman likely thought she could get away with her dishonest actions, but she was wrong. Check out the video below:

In the video below, a woman and her accomplice think they can trick the Walmart self-checkout system by pretending to scan the items and then handing them to her husband who was bagging the items and putting them in his own cart.

We had a little bit of time before getting our son off the bus so we decided to get a sandwich at Subway. As we were eating we saw this woman pretending to scan most of her items and hand them off to her husband who was bagging them and putting them in another carriage. I decided to record her doing this and we then told a Walmart employee. The Walmart employee stopped them at the door and asked for a receipt. She stated it was a short receipt for so many items in their cart and asked them to follow her to customer service. Customer service returned the few items they paid for and told them to leave.”

What was this woman thinking? Did she really think that she could get away with stealing from Walmart? If you’ve ever been inside a Walmart or any large retailer, you know that there are security cameras everywhere. While this video was recorded by another customer, odds are the security cameras caught this woman as well.

After watching this video, it’s clear that this woman and her husband have no reservations about stealing from this store. Hopefully, this woman gets banned from Walmart, and depending on the value of the items she stole, she deserves some time in jail.

Whoever recorded this video should be commended for exposing this thief. Thankfully, this couple was reported to store management and was forced to return the items that they did not pay for.

Military veteran Wayne Dupree has some poignant thoughts on this couple, and you can watch his comments in the video below: