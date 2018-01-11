Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason. They’re loyal, patient, protective and smart, and when you put all of those features together you can often get a very focused pup. And as several dog owners confirmed, that focus can be quite comical to watch.





Chris Bramwell (@chrisbramwell) let Twitter in on a funny story about her dog, Dusty. According to Bramwell, Dusty discovered a pie hidden in some shrubbery a month ago, and now checks it out daily to find out if the “magic” has returned.

“A month ago Dusty found half a pie in this bush, so every day until the end of time we must closely inspect the Magic Pie Bush,” she tweeted. The adorable dog has yet to find another piece of pie, but monitoring the bush hasn’t been without success.

“A TENNIS BALL IN THE MIRACLE BUSH!” Dusty’s owner later announced. Since the hilarious story of the “magic bush,” dog owners have shared similar stories of their dogs’ favorite bit of shrubbery.

For user Kimberly Hughes, the magic bush whipped up a hamburger that took months for her dog to stop hoping for another.

Another four-legged friend discovered lasagna in a bush years back. “Mine found a lasagna in a bush in a graveyard 4 years ago and to this day he still runs miles ahead to search the same spot on the rare times we go back,” tweeted a fellow owner. The bigger question here is why there was a lasagna in a cemetery, but perhaps we shouldn’t question these magic bushes.

It seems it’d be better to be raining bread than cats and dogs for these pet lovers.

Another user confirmed what most people know to be true writing, “Dogs are literally my favorite people.”

The moral of these comical stories is that dogs are the best, and they deserve all the things — even if it means burying food for them to uncover in bushes in the future!