Menu
nordstrom thong Read this Next

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer
Advertisement

Dogs are man’s best friend for a reason. They’re loyal, patient, protective and smart, and when you put all of those features together you can often get a very focused pup. And as several dog owners confirmed, that focus can be quite comical to watch.


Chris Bramwell (@chrisbramwell) let Twitter in on a funny story about her dog, Dusty. According to Bramwell, Dusty discovered a pie hidden in some shrubbery a month ago, and now checks it out daily to find out if the “magic” has returned.

RELATED: These are 10 of the world’s most ridiculously powerful dogs

“A month ago Dusty found half a pie in this bush, so every day until the end of time we must closely inspect the Magic Pie Bush,” she tweeted. The adorable dog has yet to find another piece of pie, but monitoring the bush hasn’t been without success.

“A TENNIS BALL IN THE MIRACLE BUSH!” Dusty’s owner later announced. Since the hilarious story of the “magic bush,” dog owners have shared similar stories of their dogs’ favorite bit of shrubbery.

For user Kimberly Hughes, the magic bush whipped up a hamburger that took months for her dog to stop hoping for another.

Another four-legged friend discovered lasagna in a bush years back.  “Mine found a lasagna in a bush in a graveyard 4 years ago and to this day he still runs miles ahead to search the same spot on the rare times we go back,” tweeted a fellow owner. The bigger question here is why there was a lasagna in a cemetery, but perhaps we shouldn’t question these magic bushes.

It seems it’d be better to be raining bread than cats and dogs for these pet lovers.

Another user confirmed what most people know to be true writing, “Dogs are literally my favorite people.”

The moral of these comical stories is that dogs are the best, and they deserve all the things — even if it means burying food for them to uncover in bushes in the future!

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

It’s amazing that no one died when a crane dangerously toppled over on this construction site

Why Walmart’s 1 million hourly workers are about to see their paychecks get bigger

Why Walmart’s 1 million hourly workers are about to see their paychecks get bigger

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

2 Chicago teens who committed a sexual assault on Facebook Live have learned their fate

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement