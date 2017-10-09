Woman was driving drunk when she crashed the car with her 4 kids inside, police say

A woman admitted that she was drunk when she crashed her car with four young children inside early Monday morning, police said.

Latrina Randolph lost control of the car just after midnight on the Parkway East inbound, near the Oakland exit, according to police. The car crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over, police said.

The children, ages 2, 7, 8 and 12, were taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC to be evaluated.

According to police paperwork, the 7-year-old was in the front passenger seat. The airbag deployed, and the child suffered head injuries, police wrote.

The 2-year-old was in a booster seat in the back seat and had a bloody nose, according to the paperwork.

Randolph was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. She is facing several charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and reckless driving.