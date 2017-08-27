Woman who accused 15 men of rape exposed as a “convincing liar” in court

A 25-year-old woman from Great Britain who accused 15 men of raping and sexual assaulting her in four separate incidents has been found guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

False accusations, especially of this kind, never go over well when they’re found to be just that — false. Jemma Beale, 25, found this out the hard way.

According to UK tabloid the Sun, Beale was branded by Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith of Southwark Crown Court in London as an “attention-seeking,” “convincing liar” who enjoyed being seen as a victim. “This trial has revealed what was then not obvious: that you are a very, very convincing liar and you enjoy being seen as a victim,” the judge said. “The prosecution described your life as a ‘construct of bogus victimhood.’”





Beale repeatedly denied that she was lying and accused multiple doctors of fabricating evidence. Meanwhile, more than 6,400 hours and more than $300,000 were spent debunking her claims.

As the Sun noted, investigators found “common discrepancies” in the four sex assault cases back in 2014, resulting in one of the accused men, Mahad Cassim, having a conviction overturned.

It goes without saying how such a thing would destroy a life, but Cassim said he’s moving forward with his life.

“One of my goals is to be a successful businessman, to have a nice family and be happy. I am working on the happiness — I have a long way to go,” he said.

For all of this, Beale has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.