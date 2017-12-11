Early Monday, news broke in New York City that commuters were being evacuated in droves from the metro hub of Port Authority at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue as an explosion of “unknown origin” rocked the area.
We do not know how many may have been injured or worse by the explosion this morning.
NBC New York reported that one person is in custody in connection with the blast, saying he was the only one who appeared injured. PIX11 reported the same.
Now we know that three have minor injuries and the perpetrator has more serious injuries.
Multiple emergency response vehicles have been called to the scene and law enforcement is swarming the area. Some said on social media that people stampeded out of Port Authority.
It’s been reported that this was a possible pipe bomb explosion.
Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton went on MSNBC this morning and relayed preliminary police information, saying the man arrested was in his mid-twenties, from Bangladesh, has been living in America for several years and attempted an explosion in the name of ISIS.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference that this was an attempted terrorist attack.
Police have identified the man in custody as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah.
This is a developing story.