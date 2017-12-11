Early Monday, news broke in New York City that commuters were being evacuated in droves from the metro hub of Port Authority at 42nd Street and 8th Avenue as an explosion of “unknown origin” rocked the area.





The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

BREAKING: Police in New York City are responding to reports of an explosion of "unknown origin" at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan.

Rail line are being evacuated in that area.@boston25 pic.twitter.com/IzjNLkGxke — Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 11, 2017

We do not know how many may have been injured or worse by the explosion this morning.

NBC New York reported that one person is in custody in connection with the blast, saying he was the only one who appeared injured. PIX11 reported the same.

#BREAKING : 1 arrest after explosion at Port Authority — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) December 11, 2017

BREAKING: “This may have been a lone actor… They [police] have somebody that they’re looking to talk to.” @NBCNews’ @Tom_Winter reports on explosion at Port Authority in New York City pic.twitter.com/aPHvMgzAnK — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 11, 2017

Now we know that three have minor injuries and the perpetrator has more serious injuries.

Multiple emergency response vehicles have been called to the scene and law enforcement is swarming the area. Some said on social media that people stampeded out of Port Authority.

BREAKING: New York City police are responding to reports of an explosion at 42nd St. and 8th Ave, subways being evacuated https://t.co/s1mCexB2tM pic.twitter.com/nhWC2Z7673 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 11, 2017

It’s been reported that this was a possible pipe bomb explosion.

NEW: @cbsnews reports their sources say suspect in custody after possible pipe bomb exploded in transit tunnel at Port Authority. — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) December 11, 2017

Snapchat video shows emergency crews outside Port Authority terminal after reports of possible explosion. pic.twitter.com/kMkDLfOgO0 — Ryan Wood (@RyanWoodDFW) December 11, 2017

Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton went on MSNBC this morning and relayed preliminary police information, saying the man arrested was in his mid-twenties, from Bangladesh, has been living in America for several years and attempted an explosion in the name of ISIS.

Update: Bill Bratton is on @MSNBC's #MorningJoe confirming that this was a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS near the Port Authority. https://t.co/v7r55XlYiy — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 11, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference that this was an attempted terrorist attack.

Police have identified the man in custody as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah.

BREAKING: Akayed Ullah ID’d as NYC Bomb Suspect, Official Says https://t.co/4zIkCWtRFn via @thedailybeast — Katie Zavadski (@katiezavadski) December 11, 2017

This is a developing story.