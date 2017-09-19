You have to see Donald Trump blast off Kim Jong-un’s “Rocket Man” nickname at the U.N.

President Donald Trump’s speech at the United Nations on Tuesday featured a can’t-miss moment that has everyone talking: he used his newly-minted “Rocket Man” nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall wherever Kim was the moment Trump tested out the nickname at the U.N., while also issuing a warning about the North Korean leader’s “suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

The president said, as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley looked on, that if the United States is forced to defend itself, “[it] will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”





After this, Trump deployed the “Rocket Man” nickname he first used on Sunday.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” he said. “If the righteous many do not confront the wicked few, then evil will triumph.”

“Rocket Man” is the latest of Trump’s derisive epithets, of which there have been many. There’s “Crooked Hillary,” “Lyin’ Ted,” “Crazy Bernie,” “Goofy Elizabeth Warren,” “Low-energy Jeb” and “Little Marco,” to name a few.

The president put the “Rocket Man” nickname out on Twitter at 7:53 a.m. on Sunday.

I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017

